*New ranks system!
Collect experience by playing all game modes to unlock new ranks and rewards!
*UI changes
Now everything looks better!
*Bug fixes
Fixed some bugs reported by community!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
*New ranks system!
Collect experience by playing all game modes to unlock new ranks and rewards!
*UI changes
Now everything looks better!
*Bug fixes
Fixed some bugs reported by community!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update