 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19822944 Edited 2 September 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

*New ranks system!

Collect experience by playing all game modes to unlock new ranks and rewards!

*UI changes

Now everything looks better!

*Bug fixes
Fixed some bugs reported by community!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3875941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link