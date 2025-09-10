ːpd3ː Paid DLC - Delivery Charge Heist

A brand new heist focused on replayability and player choice. It takes place in an armored transport depot guarded by GenSec. Its many choices and options are sure to keep any heister on their toes.

Elisabeth previewed the heist in a recent stream, available here.

For those who want to see more, the teaser trailer is especially excellent, and the sneak peek trailer gives an excellent preview of the heist.

Players who do not own the Delivery Charge Heist can play for free when invited to the lobby of a friend who owns this DLC.

ːpd3ː Free Content

ːcashpd3ː Roboquest Mask

A while back we published a wonderful action roguelike called Roboquest, it’s high-paced, beautiful and will absolutely consume your life for many hours, check it out.

Now, Roboquest will be part of the PAYDAY world in the form of a gorgeous looking mask. It’s available for all players at a modest c-stack cost, enjoy!

ːcashpd3ː Twitch Drops

A brand new set of 90's themed Drops will become available later today. Stay tuned.

Read More about Twitch Drops

Features

The favors connected to Delivery Charge are available in the weapon vendor tab for a reasonable cash cost

A pop-up will appear and a sound will play when securing loot

Added a push-to-talk keybind option to the control setting

Gameplay

Fixed cases of armor damage resistance calculations not being consistent depending on armor plate setup

Removed zipline as a preplanning option on heists that didn't have zipline positions

Technical Changes

Fixed an issue where vendor items sometimes appeared to be locked behind an infamy level the player already achieved

Fixed an issue where Jacket and Houston masks could not be bought

Art

Changed door handles rotation animation from 90 degrees to 45 degrees

Removed placeholder text from under the car lifts

Prevented cosmetics from flickering while being previewed

UI

"Obstruction detected" text-string on car lifts, is now localized

Heist Changes