Major 10 September 2025 Build 19822749
Update notes via Steam Community

ːpd3ː Paid DLC - Delivery Charge Heist

A brand new heist focused on replayability and player choice. It takes place in an armored transport depot guarded by GenSec. Its many choices and options are sure to keep any heister on their toes.

Elisabeth previewed the heist in a recent stream, available here.

For those who want to see more, the teaser trailer is especially excellent, and the sneak peek trailer gives an excellent preview of the heist.

Players who do not own the Delivery Charge Heist can play for free when invited to the lobby of a friend who owns this DLC.

ːpd3ː Free Content

ːcashpd3ː Roboquest Mask

A while back we published a wonderful action roguelike called Roboquest, it’s high-paced, beautiful and will absolutely consume your life for many hours, check it out.

Now, Roboquest will be part of the PAYDAY world in the form of a gorgeous looking mask. It’s available for all players at a modest c-stack cost, enjoy!

ːcashpd3ː Twitch Drops

A brand new set of 90's themed Drops will become available later today. Stay tuned.

Read More about Twitch Drops

Features

  • The favors connected to Delivery Charge are available in the weapon vendor tab for a reasonable cash cost

  • A pop-up will appear and a sound will play when securing loot

  • Added a push-to-talk keybind option to the control setting

Gameplay

  • Fixed cases of armor damage resistance calculations not being consistent depending on armor plate setup

  • Removed zipline as a preplanning option on heists that didn't have zipline positions

Technical Changes

  • Fixed an issue where vendor items sometimes appeared to be locked behind an infamy level the player already achieved

  • Fixed an issue where Jacket and Houston masks could not be bought

Art

  • Changed door handles rotation animation from 90 degrees to 45 degrees

  • Removed placeholder text from under the car lifts

  • Prevented cosmetics from flickering while being previewed

UI

  • "Obstruction detected" text-string on car lifts, is now localized

Heist Changes

  • Road Rage

    • Bags no longer can be thrown under the armored transport

  • Boys in Blue

    • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind the evidence room gate if team AI breached the door with the player in the wrong spot

  • Houston Breakout

    • Fixed an issue where the snipers weren't shooting through the skylights

  • Fear & Greed

    • Fixed the 'Sleeping Gas' pre-planning not properly knocking out the civilians

  • Party Powder

    • Fixed an issue where players could go out of bounds behind the methlab

    • Fixed an issue where the wrong pre-planning crate would be marked

  • Smash & Grab - Search and Seizure

    • Players no longer can get stuck under the car lifts

  • Smash & Grab - Bank Withdrawal

    • Player can no longer get stuck when opening the ATMs while standing next to them

Changed files in this update

Depot 1272081
  • Loading history…
