 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19822746 Edited 4 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have just implemented an update to fix bugs.
The main changes are as follows.

・Fixed an issue where the display would not return to normal when reading letters while using camera focus or fast walking.

・Fixed an issue where input would become invalid if certain actions were performed immediately after closing text displayed in specific locations.

・Fixed an issue where in-game displays would persist if returning to the title screen at specific timing.

We deeply regret the trouble.

Please continue to feel free to share any feedback, requests, or bug reports you may have.

Changed files in this update

最涯（さいはて）の列車 Content Depot 1601411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link