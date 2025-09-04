We have just implemented an update to fix bugs.

The main changes are as follows.



・Fixed an issue where the display would not return to normal when reading letters while using camera focus or fast walking.

・Fixed an issue where input would become invalid if certain actions were performed immediately after closing text displayed in specific locations.

・Fixed an issue where in-game displays would persist if returning to the title screen at specific timing.

We deeply regret the trouble.

Please continue to feel free to share any feedback, requests, or bug reports you may have.