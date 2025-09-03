 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19822727 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.


Changelog

Interface

  • Game names can get cut when editing them

Misc

  • Optimize the released game charts panel

Studio director

  • Assign them to only make updates
  • Studio Director could make games for platform even if it breaks an exclusivity deal (Fixed)

Bugfix

  • When using a mod to change the game's speed, it might make the game laggy and even make it crashes.

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 19822727
Linux City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
Windows 32-bit City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
macOS City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
Windows 64-bit City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
