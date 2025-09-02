This patch includes a lot of fixes as well as some new changes and additions.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Crater Town quests to not activate properly.
- Fixed map scrolling on monitors above 1080p.
- Fixed zombies colliding with cacti. Removed the large cactus collision box.
- Fixed being able to drive two vehicles at the same time.
- Fixed NPCs erratic movements, walking in place and walking on their sides.
- Fixed the required crafting items list on 4k displays. Items no longer overlap.
- Fixed consuming quest items could lead to a crash when trying to claim a quest reward.
- Fixed missing quest dialog.
- Fixed the scale of the hit blood splash on the screen border when hit.
- Fixed a bug when selecting the shop buy ammo button without a magazine in the primary weapon.
- Fixed rain not starting again after leaving a building.
- Fixed unable to shoot knocked out enemies.
- Fixed a bug that allowed enemies to move fast in water.
- Fixed a crash when unloading a magazine from an equipped weapon into a full backpack.
The magazine will be placed on the ground.
- Fixed ammo disappearing when unloading a magazine into a full rig.
The ammo will be placed on the ground.
- Fixed shop items on the buy table disappearing when exiting the shop.
- Added a ‘Footsteps’ volume audio setting.
- Added footsteps to NPCs in town.
- Added Guard dogs.
- Added two new zombie types and attacks.
- Added new buildings to the Abandoned Town map. More buildings are in the works.
- Added a salvage option to the chief. You can now pay a salvage fee to return a lost vehicle.
- Added more quests for Dr. Serious. I hope to add many more.
- Cleaned up the end of raid stats page.
- Vehicles now move faster on road than off road.
- Added deeper water.
- Added a basement with a target range to the player hideout. I hope to add weapon stats here later.
- Changed the player start position when beginning a new game.
