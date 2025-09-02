 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19822705 Edited 2 September 2025 – 09:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch includes a lot of fixes as well as some new changes and additions.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause Crater Town quests to not activate properly.
  • Fixed map scrolling on monitors above 1080p.
  • Fixed zombies colliding with cacti. Removed the large cactus collision box.
  • Fixed being able to drive two vehicles at the same time.
  • Fixed NPCs erratic movements, walking in place and walking on their sides.
  • Fixed the required crafting items list on 4k displays. Items no longer overlap.
  • Fixed consuming quest items could lead to a crash when trying to claim a quest reward.
  • Fixed missing quest dialog.
  • Fixed the scale of the hit blood splash on the screen border when hit.
  • Fixed a bug when selecting the shop buy ammo button without a magazine in the primary weapon.
  • Fixed rain not starting again after leaving a building.
  • Fixed unable to shoot knocked out enemies.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed enemies to move fast in water.
  • Fixed a crash when unloading a magazine from an equipped weapon into a full backpack.
    The magazine will be placed on the ground.
  • Fixed ammo disappearing when unloading a magazine into a full rig.
    The ammo will be placed on the ground.
  • Fixed shop items on the buy table disappearing when exiting the shop.


  • Added a ‘Footsteps’ volume audio setting.
  • Added footsteps to NPCs in town.
  • Added Guard dogs.
  • Added two new zombie types and attacks.
  • Added new buildings to the Abandoned Town map. More buildings are in the works.
  • Added a salvage option to the chief. You can now pay a salvage fee to return a lost vehicle.
  • Added more quests for Dr. Serious. I hope to add many more.
  • Cleaned up the end of raid stats page.
  • Vehicles now move faster on road than off road.
  • Added deeper water.
  • Added a basement with a target range to the player hideout. I hope to add weapon stats here later.
  • Changed the player start position when beginning a new game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2956441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link