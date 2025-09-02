 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19822636 Edited 2 September 2025 – 11:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.59.29 (2025/09/02)

这次更新主要是针对目前已知的问题和上次定期更新中的一些问题和反馈进行修正：

1、修复了军团战伤兵多时部队攻防过低的问题。（间接导致了独行武将对阵残血部队以一杀千的问题）

2、给军团战的阵型变化和驻守添加了快捷键

3、修复锻造装备时六维加成丢失的问题

4、调整军团战ai：修复了攻城战ai士气不足窝在主营不进攻的问题；修复野战ai在优势兵力下不合时宜的后撤问题。

5、修复军团战中单体技能点击建筑内部队hud时无法发动技能的问题，修复军团战技能选中器械报错

6、修复关口村庄的军团战buff有时候不生效的问题

7、修复关口战没有保存“玩家是防守方”的问题

8、修复勾选保护玩家利益时“合并”选项不生效的问题

9、修复了短兵暴击效果不明显的问题

10、降低了二袁剧情中最终军团战的难度

11、修复了剧情<赤壁之战（孙刘）>中会显示曹操势力的逆天改命问题

12、修复了剧情<米巫星劫>中最后一场战斗里上场同行武将事件异常的问题

13、修复了剧情<米巫星劫>在完成后仍然无法访问张琪瑛的问题

14、进一步优化了<曹操之死>的剧情条件并添加了仙法激活，添加了触发该剧情但不参与后的逾期事件

15、修复了内政工作<营救武将>和<劫狱>成功后邀请对方同行会出错的问题

16、修复了与大地图NPC游医对话中说话人CG异常的问题

大家如果遇到各种问题可以在这个更新贴下留言回复，或者勾搭客服小姐姐进行详细反馈：2833850395

感谢大家的支持！

Changed files in this update

Depot 3020511
