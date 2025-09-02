 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19822635 Edited 2 September 2025 – 09:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed an issue where every time the game saves the oldest backup was moved to the archive causing a lot of save files to be backed up. It now only archives a save file if it cannot load the file.
• Removed HMAC we don't need tamper protection for a single player game and it was just adding another point of failure.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
