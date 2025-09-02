This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock when reading a script from Colman Graves.

Fixed a bug where Bobby Martin would leave your studio after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where gift batches in production were not displayed on the map.

Some minor fixes to UI and localizations.

Updated the game’s color grading for different seasons and weather conditions.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!