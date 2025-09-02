 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19822580
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock when reading a script from Colman Graves.

  • Fixed a bug where Bobby Martin would leave your studio after loading a save.

  • Fixed an issue where gift batches in production were not displayed on the map.

  • Some minor fixes to UI and localizations.

  • Updated the game’s color grading for different seasons and weather conditions.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

