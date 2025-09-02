We’ve been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve your multiplayer experience. Thank you for your patience while we fixed these issues!

Changes & Improvements:

Critical Multiplayer Fix: Luggage and box synchronization issues in multiplayer have been resolved. No more desyncs!

Vehicle Desync Fixed: Driving in multiplayer is now stable and smooth.

Work Zone Hints Added: Helpful tips now appear when entering a work zone to guide you.

Tutorial Video Added: A new PC application lets you watch a tutorial video showing exactly how the system works.

Conveyor Texture Bug Fixed: Visual glitches on the conveyor have been resolved.

Item Usage Hints: Scanner, Detector, and Tools now include helpful usage hints to make gameplay easier.

Contract Cancellation: You can now cancel contracts if needed.

Note: We are aware of ongoing issues related to luggage and are actively working on a dedicated update to fully address them. Stay tuned for this upcoming fix!

We appreciate your support and patience as we continue improving the game. Your feedback helps us make the experience better for everyone!