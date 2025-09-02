 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19822430 Edited 2 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.3.8

1. Added Sailfish

2. Added Anchor Whip

3. Added Coral Bow

4. Added Coral Staff

5. Added Revolver

6. Adjusted Black Octopus Drops

