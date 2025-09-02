Alpha Net 8.3.8
1. Added Sailfish
2. Added Anchor Whip
3. Added Coral Bow
4. Added Coral Staff
5. Added Revolver
6. Adjusted Black Octopus Drops
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update