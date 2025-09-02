 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19822255 Edited 2 September 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spell

  • reworked ice shard spell into ice bullet. now it is a channel spell that constantly shoots bullets of ice

UI

  • full localization for status modifiers (i.e. skill node & equipment effects), and other localization improvements

  • skill node and spell hover tooltips aligned to item tooltip style

  • reworked skill node and spell tooltip content

Player Stats

  • rescaled carry weights to more closely represent real-life kg values

  • rescaled max mana from 5 to 100, as well as mana regen, mana recovery, and spell costs

  • added mana drain on channel spells

Inventory

  • added 3 hp/mana regen-related uniques

  • added the lost & found fishman npc & interact point: drops starting loadout if you lost them, and allows cheat code entry to get unique/rare items

Dungeon

  • wall colliders for dungeon rooms

  • slowed down the ember caster mobs

Planned for Next Patch

  • more dungeon room types and decorations

  • knight summoner dungeon boss

Changed files in this update

