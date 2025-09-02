Spell
reworked ice shard spell into ice bullet. now it is a channel spell that constantly shoots bullets of ice
UI
full localization for status modifiers (i.e. skill node & equipment effects), and other localization improvements
skill node and spell hover tooltips aligned to item tooltip style
reworked skill node and spell tooltip content
Player Stats
rescaled carry weights to more closely represent real-life kg values
rescaled max mana from 5 to 100, as well as mana regen, mana recovery, and spell costs
added mana drain on channel spells
Inventory
added 3 hp/mana regen-related uniques
added the lost & found fishman npc & interact point: drops starting loadout if you lost them, and allows cheat code entry to get unique/rare items
Dungeon
wall colliders for dungeon rooms
slowed down the ember caster mobs
Planned for Next Patch
more dungeon room types and decorations
knight summoner dungeon boss
Changed files in this update