2 September 2025 Build 19822149 Edited 2 September 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Encyclopedia

This game emphasizes "competition" rather than the natural growth and expansion typical of traditional simulation games.
Under normal difficulty, the pressure of competition is a decisive factor in gameplay.

Additionally, the game features a large amount of information and introduces uncommon concepts such as "Influence," "Cohesion," "Leader," and "Groups," which create a certain learning curve for new players.

Therefore, we have created an in-game "Encyclopedia" to help.

It explains key concepts and provides our recommended beginner gameplay strategies.

Common questions, such as confusion about labor priorities or how the influence system works, can all be explained here.

You can find question mark icons in many places throughout the game—clicking them opens the encyclopedia UX.

We will continue improving the game's guidance and explanations as development progresses.

Thank you all for your support and feedback.

Other Changes

  • Female attack power coefficient increased from 0.5 to 0.65.

    Based on the feedback we've received and our own testing experience with the current version, we've slightly increased the base attack power coefficient for females.
    The previous value of 0.5 was indeed a bit too low.

    Thank you all for your feedback.

  • After loading a save file (SL), gate displays may show incorrectly and need to be reopened once to restore proper visuals.

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 1876881
