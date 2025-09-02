This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Encyclopedia

This game emphasizes "competition" rather than the natural growth and expansion typical of traditional simulation games.

Under normal difficulty, the pressure of competition is a decisive factor in gameplay.

Additionally, the game features a large amount of information and introduces uncommon concepts such as "Influence," "Cohesion," "Leader," and "Groups," which create a certain learning curve for new players.

Therefore, we have created an in-game "Encyclopedia" to help.

It explains key concepts and provides our recommended beginner gameplay strategies.

Common questions, such as confusion about labor priorities or how the influence system works, can all be explained here.

You can find question mark icons in many places throughout the game—clicking them opens the encyclopedia UX.

We will continue improving the game's guidance and explanations as development progresses.

Thank you all for your support and feedback.

Other Changes