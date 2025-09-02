Add: [Knight] - Added 6 tactical cards and localizations.
Add: [Knight] - Added 3 weapons and localizations.
Add: [Knight] - Added 3 pieces of armor and localizations.
Add: [Shepherd] - Added 2 tactical cards and localizations.
Fix: Self-built deck interface - Difficulty progression display is abnormal.
Fix: Abnormal description display of bad luck event.
Fix: When multiple identical pollution cards are in the hand, the effect is abnormal.
Fix: Abnormal display of Buff icons on some maps.
Fix: Effect of holy item [Energy Box] is abnormal.
Fix: UI misalignment when player attribute [Energy] exceeds the limit.
Fix: Abnormal display of Buff duration.
Optimize: [Poor Sword] - Optimized usage effect.
Optimize: [Yin Hong Sword] - Optimized usage effect.
Optimize: [Bee Sting] - Optimized usage effect.
Optimize: [Poor Armor] - Optimized usage effect.
Optimize: [Flower Armor] - Optimized usage effect.
Optimize: [Dragonlance Armor] - Optimized usage effect.
v0.5.603 Bug Patch
