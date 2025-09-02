 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19821929
1. Added mouse follow display option in settings. When checked, after hiding and pressing hotkey to show, the window will automatically display at the current mouse position and adjust its position following the monitor edge.
2. Optimized quick switch window logic for maximum efficiency.

