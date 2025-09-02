 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19821811 Edited 2 September 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Make sure your version of the game is "Playtest 0.2.5b" on the top left of the title screen.  

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing the Firework Building to work properly if the Gigantic Gear building was active.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3936801
  • Loading history…
