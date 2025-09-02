Make sure your version of the game is "Playtest 0.2.5b" on the top left of the title screen.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue preventing the Firework Building to work properly if the Gigantic Gear building was active.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Make sure your version of the game is "Playtest 0.2.5b" on the top left of the title screen.
Fixed an issue preventing the Firework Building to work properly if the Gigantic Gear building was active.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update