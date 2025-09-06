Dear players, I'm pleased to announce that 「Second Works」 has successfully entered Early Access!

Development is progressing more smoothly than expected, resulting in a slightly earlier release than announced. Other than that, there are no changes from the announcement. This means that anyone can enjoy the game for free!

During Early Access, I plan to implement major updates in several stages to add new features leading up to the official release.

However, please be aware that there may still be bugs in the game, or you may experience issues such as slow performance in unoptimized areas. If you want to avoid this, I recommend waiting until development has progressed.

With these in mind, I hope you enjoy the game!