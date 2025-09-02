*We are currently experiencing a technical issue with the Steam page settings, and the launch discount is not being applied correctly.

We would appreciate it if you could wait for approximately one day while we resolve this.

We will post another announcement as soon as the discount issue is fixed.*

Hello, Doctor!

Indion's action roguelike, <Supre-Immune>, has finally launched on Steam Early Access!

Dive into the world inside the human body, take control of cute, round immune cells, and fight off the squirmy viruses. The fierce but adorable war for survival begins now!

Collect sparkling data during battle to gain EXP and make the best choice from numerous evolutions to suit the situation. Every choice you make will decide your cell's fate and offer a new gameplay experience every time.

To celebrate the Early Access launch, we're offering a 10% discount for one week. Jump to the front lines of the human body and lead the little cells to victory right now!

For more news, updates, and bug reports, join us on our Discord channel below!

Discord: https://discord.gg/MsazgCFFet