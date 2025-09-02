 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19821259 Edited 2 September 2025 – 07:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Okay, this is probably the last build this week before I leave for EF (because I'm leaving in 3 hours for my flight x3), fixing up some issues!

The slot active checkboxes got moved to the right by @Gawdl3y to address the feedback and provide a good compromise until inspector rework.

The keys getting stuck is also fixed! Turns out Unity auto-updated the input package to a new version and I didn't notice and the new version has a bug.

Compatible with previous!

Locale:

- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Chinese (Mainland) locale update by modimobeikete

Tweaks:

- Changed the slot active checkboxes in the inspector hierarchy to be right-aligned (requested by @anquietas_sys, @GyztorMizirath, @hafaeith, @jamieboi1989, @GlitchFlux, @reddneko, @im_a_princess, @marsmaantje, @dustysprinkles, implemented by @Gawdl3y, issue #5495)
-- This helps avoid accidental presses when intending to click the hierarchy expand/collapse toggle buttons

Fixes:

- Fixed input system getting stuck when window is unfocused (@joliair, @badhaloninja issue #5504 and @pyroboy, @raxoron, @rynfluff, @officialxau, @twinkieship, @foxbox., @989onan, @sylvathemoth issue #5503)
-- This happened due to Unity auto-updating its input package to a newer version with a bug
-- This had nothing to do with the decoupling mechanism itself

