The slot active checkboxes got moved to the right by @Gawdl3y to address the feedback and provide a good compromise until inspector rework.
The keys getting stuck is also fixed! Turns out Unity auto-updated the input package to a new version and I didn't notice and the new version has a bug.
Compatible with previous!
Locale:- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Chinese (Mainland) locale update by modimobeikete
Tweaks:- Changed the slot active checkboxes in the inspector hierarchy to be right-aligned (requested by @anquietas_sys, @GyztorMizirath, @hafaeith, @jamieboi1989, @GlitchFlux, @reddneko, @im_a_princess, @marsmaantje, @dustysprinkles, implemented by @Gawdl3y, issue #5495)
-- This helps avoid accidental presses when intending to click the hierarchy expand/collapse toggle buttons
Fixes:- Fixed input system getting stuck when window is unfocused (@joliair, @badhaloninja issue #5504 and @pyroboy, @raxoron, @rynfluff, @officialxau, @twinkieship, @foxbox., @989onan, @sylvathemoth issue #5503)
-- This happened due to Unity auto-updating its input package to a newer version with a bug
-- This had nothing to do with the decoupling mechanism itself
Changed files in this update