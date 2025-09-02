Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

Bug fixes and improvements have been updated.





<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

- will be updated



<Go to Iris Pre-Registration>

Iris, the Girl Who Draws Her Cute Imaginations (LINK)

- Pre-Registration Period: August 20, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - September 9, 2025 (Tue) 06:00 (UTC+0)





We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Thank you.

