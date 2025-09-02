■ If it still prompts that RTP is missing, download this:

https://www.rpgmakerweb.com/run-time-package

If you still crash and crash frequently, or if it freezes severely, affecting the game experience, please apply for a refund within 2 hours to minimize the loss, sorry

■Script additions and deletions: None

■Special Handling: If you encounter font and crash issues, go to the root of the game and look for the txt text file called "Font Correction", which has some possible solutions If there is a font error that causes the crash, try deleting the Mtool tool and then opening the game If the movement is not controlled, please try to uninstall the Sunflower Quick remote control software, if it still doesn't work, Baidu Baidu "RM game has been moving automatically"

⭕BUG Fixes:

- Fixed an <黑蛾地狱>issue where pressing Evacuate would give you a drop reward during a wandering torture tool battle somewhere

- Fixed <地下刑场>a situation where NPC lines may appear when the support is not triggered in the boss battle

⭕ Optimization and balance adjustments:

- Unified currency icons in the "Map Screen UI" and "Menu UI"

- Modified all icons related to spirit value increases and decreases to prevent them from being confused with currency icons