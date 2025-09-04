 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19821169 Edited 5 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a feature that allows players to optionally pass on investment when drawing cards related to lead acquisition, conversion rate, average customer spend, transaction count, and profit margin.
- Added a setting that lets the game owner enable or disable the above "pass investment" feature at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2499621
