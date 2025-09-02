 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19821148 Edited 2 September 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Class: Hermit

Shadow of the Moon, Silence of the Stars

The constellations woven across the galaxy

Embrace the power of the cosmos and become the mystical recluse who overwhelms enemies with celestial might, the Hermit!

Cosmic Rain

Stellar Rebound

Lunar Stigma

Twilight Veil

Zodiac Refuge

Eclipse

Judgement of Cosmos

New Season: Ausjeta

Goddess Token Austeja

New Raids!

Silent Forest - Belliora

Silent Forest - Laimara

New Item: Core

Core Equipment System Cores are equipment items that can increase character stats when equipped.

You can obtain Tempest Cores that unlock Offensive stats and Halcyon Cores that unlock defensive stats through Core Fragments.

You can craft Awaken Stones, craft cores, and dismantle cores through the \[Inventory (F2) - Core Management] UI.

【Awaken Stone Crafting】

  • You can craft Awaken Stones by clicking the \[Lv.540] Awaken Stone item in the \[Core Management - Awakening Materials] tab.

  • crafting 1 Awakening Stone requires a total of 2,000 points, with each material providing different point increases.

  • When crafting Awaken Stones, any excess points beyond what's needed for creation will not accumulate and will be deleted. 　ex) If you use 2,100 points as shown below, 1 Awaken Stones will be crafted and the excess 100 points will be deleted.

【Core Awakening】

  • You can awaken core stats using Awaken Stones in the \[Core Management - Awaken] tab.

  • You can awaken core options using 30 Awaken Stones.

  • You can input quantities of 30/60/90/120 in the usage field, allowing multiple Awakening at once.

  • Awaken Options

Category

Option

Content

Value

Tempest Core

Frost Spear of Vaivora

Divine Thunder of Ausrine

Blazing Lotus of Gabija

Raging Torrent of Jurate

Final Damage +% against Cloth Armored Targets

Final Damage +% against Leather Armored Targets

Final Damage +% against Plate Armored Targets

Final Damage +% against Ghost Armored Targets

2 / 3

2 / 3

2 / 3

2 / 3

Halcyon Core

Healing Effect
Defense
Magic Defense
HP

-

4k / 4.5k
600k / 700k 600k / 700k
4.5k / 5k

New Equipments

Lv.540 Onyx Equipments

Other Updates

New Episode 17-2

Max Level 540

Brand New Contents!

Infernal Realm: Ashaq Coming Soon!!

Austeja Season Patch Note

Changed files in this update

Windows English Tree of Savior (English Ver.) Content Depot 372001
