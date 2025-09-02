New Class: Hermit
Shadow of the Moon, Silence of the Stars
The constellations woven across the galaxy
Embrace the power of the cosmos and become the mystical recluse who overwhelms enemies with celestial might, the Hermit!
Cosmic Rain
Stellar Rebound
Lunar Stigma
Twilight Veil
Zodiac Refuge
Eclipse
Judgement of Cosmos
New Season: Ausjeta
Goddess Token Austeja
New Raids!
Silent Forest - Belliora
Silent Forest - Laimara
New Item: Core
Core Equipment System Cores are equipment items that can increase character stats when equipped.
You can obtain Tempest Cores that unlock Offensive stats and Halcyon Cores that unlock defensive stats through Core Fragments.
You can craft Awaken Stones, craft cores, and dismantle cores through the \[Inventory (F2) - Core Management] UI.
【Awaken Stone Crafting】
You can craft Awaken Stones by clicking the \[Lv.540] Awaken Stone item in the \[Core Management - Awakening Materials] tab.
crafting 1 Awakening Stone requires a total of 2,000 points, with each material providing different point increases.
When crafting Awaken Stones, any excess points beyond what's needed for creation will not accumulate and will be deleted. ex) If you use 2,100 points as shown below, 1 Awaken Stones will be crafted and the excess 100 points will be deleted.
【Core Awakening】
You can awaken core stats using Awaken Stones in the \[Core Management - Awaken] tab.
You can awaken core options using 30 Awaken Stones.
You can input quantities of 30/60/90/120 in the usage field, allowing multiple Awakening at once.
Awaken Options
Category
Option
Content
Value
Tempest Core
Frost Spear of Vaivora
Divine Thunder of Ausrine
Blazing Lotus of Gabija
Raging Torrent of Jurate
Final Damage +% against Cloth Armored Targets
Final Damage +% against Leather Armored Targets
Final Damage +% against Plate Armored Targets
Final Damage +% against Ghost Armored Targets
2 / 3
2 / 3
2 / 3
2 / 3
Halcyon Core
Healing Effect
-
4k / 4.5k
New Equipments
Lv.540 Onyx Equipments
Other Updates
New Episode 17-2
Max Level 540
Brand New Contents!
Infernal Realm: Ashaq Coming Soon!!
