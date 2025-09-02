New Class: Hermit

Shadow of the Moon, Silence of the Stars

The constellations woven across the galaxy

Embrace the power of the cosmos and become the mystical recluse who overwhelms enemies with celestial might, the Hermit!

Cosmic Rain

Stellar Rebound

Lunar Stigma

Twilight Veil

Zodiac Refuge

Eclipse

Judgement of Cosmos

New Season: Ausjeta

Goddess Token Austeja

New Raids!

Silent Forest - Belliora

Silent Forest - Laimara

New Item: Core

Core Equipment System Cores are equipment items that can increase character stats when equipped.

You can obtain Tempest Cores that unlock Offensive stats and Halcyon Cores that unlock defensive stats through Core Fragments.

You can craft Awaken Stones, craft cores, and dismantle cores through the \[Inventory (F2) - Core Management] UI.

【Awaken Stone Crafting】

You can craft Awaken Stones by clicking the \[Lv.540] Awaken Stone item in the \[Core Management - Awakening Materials] tab.

crafting 1 Awakening Stone requires a total of 2,000 points, with each material providing different point increases.

When crafting Awaken Stones, any excess points beyond what's needed for creation will not accumulate and will be deleted. ex) If you use 2,100 points as shown below, 1 Awaken Stones will be crafted and the excess 100 points will be deleted.

【Core Awakening】

You can awaken core stats using Awaken Stones in the \[Core Management - Awaken] tab.

You can awaken core options using 30 Awaken Stones.

You can input quantities of 30/60/90/120 in the usage field, allowing multiple Awakening at once.

Awaken Options

Category Option Content Value Tempest Core Frost Spear of Vaivora Divine Thunder of Ausrine Blazing Lotus of Gabija Raging Torrent of Jurate Final Damage +% against Cloth Armored Targets Final Damage +% against Leather Armored Targets Final Damage +% against Plate Armored Targets Final Damage +% against Ghost Armored Targets 2 / 3 2 / 3 2 / 3 2 / 3 Halcyon Core Healing Effect

Defense

Magic Defense

HP - 4k / 4.5k

600k / 700k 600k / 700k

4.5k / 5k

New Equipments

Lv.540 Onyx Equipments

Other Updates

New Episode 17-2

Max Level 540

Brand New Contents!

Infernal Realm: Ashaq Coming Soon!!

Austeja Season Patch Note