- Added a feature that allows players to optionally pass on investment when drawing cards related to lead acquisition, conversion rate, average customer spend, transaction count, and profit margin.
- Added a setting that lets the game owner enable or disable the above "pass investment" feature at the start of the game.
ver2.20 New Features for Our 2nd Anniversary
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2504211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update