NEW

- Diffractive glass effect for transparent UI panels.

- Added support for setting individual audio emitters to emit either Left/Right/Both channel audio.

- Added 'ICC Color Correction' to the advanced settings panel.

-- If you are a professional artist with a calibrated display, this will cause Sansar to apply your currently installed ICC profile for color correct rendering.

-- If not using a calibrated display it is best to leave this setting off, but will try to do it's best using your monitors reported EDID data if you do enable it.

- (VR Only) Dichromatic colour-blindness adaption mode added to the advanced settings panel.

-- RGB sliders in advanced settings set your individual sensitivity to the RGB primaries.

-- An adjustment period for a minimum of a few hours is required for your brain to make sense of the delta colour simulation.





FIXES

- The majority of UI panels now render correctly in HDR mode.

-- Some UI elements remain in the wrong colourspace and will be corrected later.

- Fix for an issue where disconnecting an audio device while Sansar is open results in the client no-longer outputting any audio.

-- The client will attempt to select another output device if the current one is removed.

-- For brief disconnections that are reconnected soon after the client will attempt to switch back to the original device automatically.

- Fix for a resource rebinding issue within the reflection passes. (Reduction in spurious log spam)