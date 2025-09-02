NEW
- Diffractive glass effect for transparent UI panels.
- Added support for setting individual audio emitters to emit either Left/Right/Both channel audio.
- Added 'ICC Color Correction' to the advanced settings panel.
-- If you are a professional artist with a calibrated display, this will cause Sansar to apply your currently installed ICC profile for color correct rendering.
-- If not using a calibrated display it is best to leave this setting off, but will try to do it's best using your monitors reported EDID data if you do enable it.
- (VR Only) Dichromatic colour-blindness adaption mode added to the advanced settings panel.
-- RGB sliders in advanced settings set your individual sensitivity to the RGB primaries.
-- An adjustment period for a minimum of a few hours is required for your brain to make sense of the delta colour simulation.
FIXES
- The majority of UI panels now render correctly in HDR mode.
-- Some UI elements remain in the wrong colourspace and will be corrected later.
- Fix for an issue where disconnecting an audio device while Sansar is open results in the client no-longer outputting any audio.
-- The client will attempt to select another output device if the current one is removed.
-- For brief disconnections that are reconnected soon after the client will attempt to switch back to the original device automatically.
- Fix for a resource rebinding issue within the reflection passes. (Reduction in spurious log spam)
v46.1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Sansar Content Depot 586111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update