 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19821140 Edited 2 September 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW
- Diffractive glass effect for transparent UI panels.
- Added support for setting individual audio emitters to emit either Left/Right/Both channel audio.
- Added 'ICC Color Correction' to the advanced settings panel.
-- If you are a professional artist with a calibrated display, this will cause Sansar to apply your currently installed ICC profile for color correct rendering.
-- If not using a calibrated display it is best to leave this setting off, but will try to do it's best using your monitors reported EDID data if you do enable it.
- (VR Only) Dichromatic colour-blindness adaption mode added to the advanced settings panel.
-- RGB sliders in advanced settings set your individual sensitivity to the RGB primaries.
-- An adjustment period for a minimum of a few hours is required for your brain to make sense of the delta colour simulation.


FIXES
- The majority of UI panels now render correctly in HDR mode.
-- Some UI elements remain in the wrong colourspace and will be corrected later.
- Fix for an issue where disconnecting an audio device while Sansar is open results in the client no-longer outputting any audio.
-- The client will attempt to select another output device if the current one is removed.
-- For brief disconnections that are reconnected soon after the client will attempt to switch back to the original device automatically.
- Fix for a resource rebinding issue within the reflection passes. (Reduction in spurious log spam)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Sansar Content Depot 586111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link