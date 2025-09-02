A big hello from Valendor! Today I'm rolling out an update that’s large in size but not in the number of fixes: you can now choose between narrated and machine voiceover for quests and events in both the English and Russian versions. Please note that the second chapter hasn’t yet been recorded by the narrator, but I’ll be uploading this update later this week.

I’ve also fixed a bug that prevented achievements from being awarded. This week I’ll announce the exact release date for Act III, it will definitely come out in September, but there’s still plenty of cleanup to do with errors and bugs.