- Fix some more crashes when viewing trees on AMD card
- Added sample maps for Banks Peninsula, Central Taiwan, Finke Gorge, Mt Fuji
- Use mouse drag to look around in flying camera view
- More reasonable default heights for heightmap import
- Fix issue with image exporter only working once per session
- Added failsafe to exit app 5 seconds after close if something hangs
- Escape properly works on settings, sandbox menus
- Remove unused "Upgrade" tab from campaign screen
- Fixed "Variation" to "Speed" on lighting settings
- Fixed bug with lighting over ice when editing it
- Some mitigation of camera flying off into the distance when mouse dragging
- Spacebar pause/play on tectonics simulation
- Fixed few black frames at transitions between screens
Update notes for v2.0.3.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update