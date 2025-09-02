 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19821084 Edited 2 September 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix some more crashes when viewing trees on AMD card
  • Added sample maps for Banks Peninsula, Central Taiwan, Finke Gorge, Mt Fuji
  • Use mouse drag to look around in flying camera view
  • More reasonable default heights for heightmap import
  • Fix issue with image exporter only working once per session
  • Added failsafe to exit app 5 seconds after close if something hangs
  • Escape properly works on settings, sandbox menus
  • Remove unused "Upgrade" tab from campaign screen
  • Fixed "Variation" to "Speed" on lighting settings
  • Fixed bug with lighting over ice when editing it
  • Some mitigation of camera flying off into the distance when mouse dragging
  • Spacebar pause/play on tectonics simulation
  • Fixed few black frames at transitions between screens

Changed files in this update

Depot 3550361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link