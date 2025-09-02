Hello, Turret Squad!

Thank you so much for playing and enjoying TurretGirls!

We've been thrilled to read all of your feedback.

After discussion within the team, we’ve made the following adjustments.

We hope you’ll continue to enjoy the game!

【Update Details】

■ Added Undress Stage Option

Added a new option that allows Girl to keep her underwear protected when her durability reaches zero.

When this option is enabled, the mask effect will not be displayed.

■ Added Item Names to Parts List in Supply Scene

When hovering over the parts list on the right side of the screen, the names of acquired parts will now be displayed.

■ Added Generator Stats to Generator Slots in Supply Scene

When hovering over a generator at the bottom of the screen, its performance details will now be displayed.

■ Adjusted Supply Item Draw Rates

Before rerolls on Day 2, items that are difficult to purchase will appear less frequently.

■ Adjusted Machine Gun Performance

Slightly increased attack power and knockback.

■ Adjusted Shotgun Performance

Increased attack power, knockback, and range.

Changed so that attack power and knockback decrease with distance.

■ Adjusted Laser Cannon Performance

Reduced knockback.

Increased attack power at initial level.

Decreased attack power growth per level-up.

■ Adjusted Diffusion Laser Performance

Changed so that lasers curve toward the crosshair after firing.

Increased hitbox size.

Increased attack power at initial level.

Decreased attack power growth per level-up.

■ Adjusted Rocket Launcher Performance

When hitting an enemy immediately after being fired, it now deals small damage and knockback, then pierces through without exploding.

Increased range.

Increased initial attack power and explosion radius.

Decreased attack power and explosion radius growth per level-up.

■ Adjusted Gravity Gun Performance

Delayed the time before it begins pulling enemies in after impact.

Gravity orb size now decreases each time it absorbs an enemy.

Adjusted hit feeling to better match visuals against medium-sized enemies.

■ Adjusted Flamethrower (Standard) Performance

Reduced attack power.

Increased range.

■ Adjusted Flamethrower (Advanced) Performance

Slightly increased attack power.

Slightly reduced range growth per level-up.

■ Adjusted Ballista Performance

Fixed a bug where range was reduced when framerate was above 90.

Slightly increased range.

■ Adjusted Incendiary Round Performance

Fixed a bug where range was reduced when framerate was above 90.

Slightly increased range.

Adjusted so that when upgrading bullet size, vertical growth is now limited.

Adjusted effect visibility.

■ Other Adjustments

Enhanced death sound effects for medium and rare enemies.

Made attacks from medium flying enemies easier to recognize.

Added screen shake effect when medium enemies are defeated.

Slightly sped up the Day display animation at wave start.

Addressed an issue where the character’s head would shift from the correct position.

Once again, thanks everyone for all the feedback!

If you like TurretGirls, please consider giving it a review on Steam!

"Saving humanity, one turret (and wardrobe malfunction) at a time!"