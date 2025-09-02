 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19820985 Edited 2 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed collision detection bug for the Charge skill
  • Added visual effects for protected mechs in stages
  • Fixed client crash issues during stage battles
  • Fixed Auction House bug where entering a price for one mech affected others
  • Fixed abnormal action list data during battles
  • Localization updates
  • PvP matches now default to “Accept”

Changed files in this update

Depot 2373911
