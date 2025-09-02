- Fixed collision detection bug for the Charge skill
- Added visual effects for protected mechs in stages
- Fixed client crash issues during stage battles
- Fixed Auction House bug where entering a price for one mech affected others
- Fixed abnormal action list data during battles
- Localization updates
- PvP matches now default to “Accept”
Ver 1.0.8.001 Update
