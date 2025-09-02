 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19820957 Edited 2 September 2025 – 07:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mercenaries!

Hotifx will take place following the schedule below.

\[Hotfix Schedule]

Universal Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 02, 07: 00 AM - 08: 00 AM

*Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.

\[Hotfix Notice]

  • An issue occurring when claiming all rewards in the Daily Challenge will be fixed.

  • Missing custom parts for X4A1 Red Robo will be corrected.

  • The reset time display for the Free Capsule will be corrected to UTC 05:00.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team

