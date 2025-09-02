Mercenaries!

Hotifx will take place following the schedule below.

\[Hotfix Schedule]

Universal Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 02, 07: 00 AM - 08: 00 AM *Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.

\[Hotfix Notice]

An issue occurring when claiming all rewards in the Daily Challenge will be fixed.

Missing custom parts for X4A1 Red Robo will be corrected.

The reset time display for the Free Capsule will be corrected to UTC 05:00.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team