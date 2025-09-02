Dear players,

Great news! To meet the needs of more players and improve the gameplay experience, we are officially releasing the Noctuary Lite Version DLC! It is mainly focused on performance optimization.

✨ Features of the Lite Version:

✅ Rebuilt resource loading system: By increasing disk space usage, runtime memory (RAM) consumption has been reduced. This change mainly addresses stuttering and crashes on lower-performance devices. Please note that the required storage space will increase after the update.

✅ Adjusted asset precision: Certain art assets have been compressed to lower GPU load, power consumption, and device overheating. This may slightly impact visual quality.

✅ Added platform compatibility: SteamDeck players are recommended to use the Lite version.

✨ This optimization is primarily intended for devices with the following specifications (or similar performance):

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100

Memory: 8GB RAM

Disk space: 11GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

✨ How to Launch:

After downloading the Lite Version DLC, simply click Play Now. It will replace the base game and launch in Lite Version mode.

If you want to play the base game version.Please click Steam Library--Home--Find "Noctuary"--Right click--Properties--DLC--Uncheck.

Summary:

This update is intended to provide smoother gameplay options for devices with specifications close to those listed above, at the cost of larger installation size and some compromise in visual quality.

Thank you for your understanding and support！

Gratesca Studio

2nd September, 2025

We hope you are enjoying your time in Inlixaland, if you encounter any issues during the game, or if you’d like to share your ideas for upcoming updates, here are some useful links:

Gratesca Official Discord: https://discord.gg/pT4nK8hN34

Steam Discussion Thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2143680/discussions/

BUG report E-mail: gratesca_promote@126.com

Twitter: @Gratesca Studio

Youtube: @Gratesca Studio