Translations

It's finally ready!

Please note that the French, Chinese, and German languages are translated with AI. And there may be a few inconsistencies.

I've given the French version to a native proofreader, and he confirmed it was accurate, so I went ahead and translated Chinese and German.

For the Russian translations, someone reached out to me and volunteered to translate the files manually, so it will take a bit longer than the others.

Moving forward, I'll most likely be releasing translations ONLY at the end of a Chapter, given the complexity of my process. For those who don't know, I create the visual novel engine that the game runs on myself, and this creates several levels of complexity in my development process.

So, for example, new content in v0.5.7 - v0.6.6 will be English only, then v0.6.7 will be fully translated.

Right now, this is the most feasible option for me, but I'll see if that changes in the future.

Bugs

If you experience any game-breaking bugs in v0.5.61, please report it on my Discord, then switch back to v0.5.6 using the steps below, via the properties option on Steam.

Conclusion

Hope you guys enjoy the translations, it's been requested for a very long time now, and took an extremely long time to make lol.

That's all for now, take care and love y'all! 💖

V0.5.61 Changelog:

- Coded localization feature

- Added translations for French, Chinese, and German