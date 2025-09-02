The Desert Nights event and calendar are starting TOMORROW! ✨
Update notes via Steam Community
🧞 Tomorrow the Desert Nights event will start along with a brand new calendar! Log in and play every day to earn a free BLACK SPIN by the end of the event.
Who's ready for Desert Nights? ✨
-Your Governor of Poker 3 Team
