- Lowered Weight of Trolls

- Lowered Weight, Intelligence, Dexterity and Wisdom of Spiders

- Lowered Stamina of Wyverns

- Obtainable modifiers will now be displayed when placing an item on the anvil in the Forge

- Fixed an issue where the death of a Beastmaster would not work correctly

- Fixed an issue where you could enter the leaderboards with the Free Black Market enabled

- Fixed an issue where the wrong music tracks were playing