- Lowered Weight of Trolls
- Lowered Weight, Intelligence, Dexterity and Wisdom of Spiders
- Lowered Stamina of Wyverns
- Obtainable modifiers will now be displayed when placing an item on the anvil in the Forge
- Fixed an issue where the death of a Beastmaster would not work correctly
- Fixed an issue where you could enter the leaderboards with the Free Black Market enabled
- Fixed an issue where the wrong music tracks were playing
Update v1.21.9
Update notes via Steam Community
