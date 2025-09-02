 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19820833 Edited 2 September 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Lowered Weight of Trolls
- Lowered Weight, Intelligence, Dexterity and Wisdom of Spiders
- Lowered Stamina of Wyverns
- Obtainable modifiers will now be displayed when placing an item on the anvil in the Forge
- Fixed an issue where the death of a Beastmaster would not work correctly
- Fixed an issue where you could enter the leaderboards with the Free Black Market enabled
- Fixed an issue where the wrong music tracks were playing

Changed files in this update

