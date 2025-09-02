Hello, adventurers!

With this update, you can now enter the Castle Ruins portal and fight new enemies and perhaps find Uncommon quality weapons. Here's a list of what has been changed:



1. New NPCs in Merchants Path map for world building

2. Castle Ruins portal is open - but only floors 1 to 5

3. Slight change to the UDS (Ultra Dynamic Sky) in Merchants Path

4. Some enemies can drop "Bronze Keys" to unlock chests within the Castle Ruins

5. Castle Ruins has more than 40 room types to explore!

The next update will focus on the CR floors 6 and beyond, but probably won't drop until the end of this month. There's a LOT of ground to cover for those floors and that's not including the enemies that I will have to tweak as well.

Anyways, hope ya'll enjoy this update and be sure to drop some feedback on either here or Discord :)