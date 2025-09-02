Realife Simulator v1.10.6 — Patch Notes



Hello Realife players,

We’re excited to announce the release of update v1.10.6, a version we’ve been working on for quite some time to bring you a smoother, more balanced, and more enjoyable experience. This update not only adds new content but also delivers major infrastructure improvements and resolves many long-standing issues.



🗺️ Navigation: Minimap + World Map + Waypoint



Minimap is now permanently displayed on the HUD.



World Map has been added (open with TAB).



Waypoint system is now active: create routes directly on the map or auto-mark objectives from the mission panel.



Added zoom and transparency settings for maps.



🍽️ New Restaurant



Order food, eat on-site, or take it to go.



Payment options: cash or bank.



Designed as a quick break spot between deliveries or shifts.



🏥 Starting Point & City Hospital (New)



Spawn point has been moved to the City Hospital.



Entire building redesigned: waiting rooms, emergency, private rooms, surgery areas, and ambulance entry/exit system.



🔧 Server & Game Optimizations



Deep server optimizations reduce disconnects and lag during peak hours.



In-game optimizations minimize FPS drops, stutters, and micro-freezes.



Multiplayer encounters in busy city centers now run much smoother.



Result: overall smoother, more stable gameplay even on lower-end systems.



🤖 Removal of NPCs



The outdated NPC system has been completely removed.



Heavy AI processing that strained performance has been eliminated.



Replaced with a more player-focused and optimized flow.



🚗 Vehicle System Improvements



Input lag and responsiveness issues while driving have been reduced.



Vehicle synchronization in multiplayer has been improved.



Physics balances updated: acceleration, braking, and turning feel more natural.



🔫 Weapon System Adjustments



Hit detection delays fixed.



General stability improved.



Balance tweaks applied to certain weapons for fairer performance.



💻 System & UI



Memory leak issues fixed, reducing performance loss in long sessions.



Banking interface fully restored: transfers, deposits/withdrawals, and social payments now run smoothly.



Rare freeze issue in market shopping resolved.



Visual polish and minor bug fixes across menus for a cleaner look.



📌 General Fixes & Improvements



Save system improved, reducing risk of data loss.



Mission marker inconsistencies corrected.



Old performance-draining code paths updated.



Various bug fixes and crash resolutions applied.



🎯 Why It Matters

v1.10.6 is not just a content update — it’s a solid foundation for future versions.



Smoother experience



More realistic systems



Stronger infrastructure



More stable performance



A city environment free of unnecessary NPC strain



🕹️ Quick Tips



World Map: TAB



Waypoint: Click a point on the map → Set Waypoint



From mission: Mission Panel → Create Route



Your feedback is invaluable to us. Keep sharing your map/route suggestions, restaurant menu requests, and any issues you encounter.



Enjoy the game! 🎮