2 September 2025 Build 19820643 Edited 2 September 2025 – 06:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Realife Simulator v1.10.6 — Patch Notes

Hello Realife players,
We’re excited to announce the release of update v1.10.6, a version we’ve been working on for quite some time to bring you a smoother, more balanced, and more enjoyable experience. This update not only adds new content but also delivers major infrastructure improvements and resolves many long-standing issues.

🗺️ Navigation: Minimap + World Map + Waypoint

Minimap is now permanently displayed on the HUD.

World Map has been added (open with TAB).

Waypoint system is now active: create routes directly on the map or auto-mark objectives from the mission panel.

Added zoom and transparency settings for maps.

🍽️ New Restaurant

Order food, eat on-site, or take it to go.

Payment options: cash or bank.

Designed as a quick break spot between deliveries or shifts.

🏥 Starting Point & City Hospital (New)

Spawn point has been moved to the City Hospital.

Entire building redesigned: waiting rooms, emergency, private rooms, surgery areas, and ambulance entry/exit system.

🔧 Server & Game Optimizations

Deep server optimizations reduce disconnects and lag during peak hours.

In-game optimizations minimize FPS drops, stutters, and micro-freezes.

Multiplayer encounters in busy city centers now run much smoother.

Result: overall smoother, more stable gameplay even on lower-end systems.

🤖 Removal of NPCs

The outdated NPC system has been completely removed.

Heavy AI processing that strained performance has been eliminated.

Replaced with a more player-focused and optimized flow.

🚗 Vehicle System Improvements

Input lag and responsiveness issues while driving have been reduced.

Vehicle synchronization in multiplayer has been improved.

Physics balances updated: acceleration, braking, and turning feel more natural.

🔫 Weapon System Adjustments

Hit detection delays fixed.

General stability improved.

Balance tweaks applied to certain weapons for fairer performance.

💻 System & UI

Memory leak issues fixed, reducing performance loss in long sessions.

Banking interface fully restored: transfers, deposits/withdrawals, and social payments now run smoothly.

Rare freeze issue in market shopping resolved.

Visual polish and minor bug fixes across menus for a cleaner look.

📌 General Fixes & Improvements

Save system improved, reducing risk of data loss.

Mission marker inconsistencies corrected.

Old performance-draining code paths updated.

Various bug fixes and crash resolutions applied.

🎯 Why It Matters
v1.10.6 is not just a content update — it’s a solid foundation for future versions.

Smoother experience

More realistic systems

Stronger infrastructure

More stable performance

A city environment free of unnecessary NPC strain

🕹️ Quick Tips

World Map: TAB

Waypoint: Click a point on the map → Set Waypoint

From mission: Mission Panel → Create Route

Your feedback is invaluable to us. Keep sharing your map/route suggestions, restaurant menu requests, and any issues you encounter.

Enjoy the game! 🎮

