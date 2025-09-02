Realife Simulator v1.10.6 — Patch Notes
Hello Realife players,
We’re excited to announce the release of update v1.10.6, a version we’ve been working on for quite some time to bring you a smoother, more balanced, and more enjoyable experience. This update not only adds new content but also delivers major infrastructure improvements and resolves many long-standing issues.
🗺️ Navigation: Minimap + World Map + Waypoint
Minimap is now permanently displayed on the HUD.
World Map has been added (open with TAB).
Waypoint system is now active: create routes directly on the map or auto-mark objectives from the mission panel.
Added zoom and transparency settings for maps.
🍽️ New Restaurant
Order food, eat on-site, or take it to go.
Payment options: cash or bank.
Designed as a quick break spot between deliveries or shifts.
🏥 Starting Point & City Hospital (New)
Spawn point has been moved to the City Hospital.
Entire building redesigned: waiting rooms, emergency, private rooms, surgery areas, and ambulance entry/exit system.
🔧 Server & Game Optimizations
Deep server optimizations reduce disconnects and lag during peak hours.
In-game optimizations minimize FPS drops, stutters, and micro-freezes.
Multiplayer encounters in busy city centers now run much smoother.
Result: overall smoother, more stable gameplay even on lower-end systems.
🤖 Removal of NPCs
The outdated NPC system has been completely removed.
Heavy AI processing that strained performance has been eliminated.
Replaced with a more player-focused and optimized flow.
🚗 Vehicle System Improvements
Input lag and responsiveness issues while driving have been reduced.
Vehicle synchronization in multiplayer has been improved.
Physics balances updated: acceleration, braking, and turning feel more natural.
🔫 Weapon System Adjustments
Hit detection delays fixed.
General stability improved.
Balance tweaks applied to certain weapons for fairer performance.
💻 System & UI
Memory leak issues fixed, reducing performance loss in long sessions.
Banking interface fully restored: transfers, deposits/withdrawals, and social payments now run smoothly.
Rare freeze issue in market shopping resolved.
Visual polish and minor bug fixes across menus for a cleaner look.
📌 General Fixes & Improvements
Save system improved, reducing risk of data loss.
Mission marker inconsistencies corrected.
Old performance-draining code paths updated.
Various bug fixes and crash resolutions applied.
🎯 Why It Matters
v1.10.6 is not just a content update — it’s a solid foundation for future versions.
Smoother experience
More realistic systems
Stronger infrastructure
More stable performance
A city environment free of unnecessary NPC strain
🕹️ Quick Tips
World Map: TAB
Waypoint: Click a point on the map → Set Waypoint
From mission: Mission Panel → Create Route
Your feedback is invaluable to us. Keep sharing your map/route suggestions, restaurant menu requests, and any issues you encounter.
Enjoy the game! 🎮
