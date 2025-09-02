Creature behaviors are now separated into the following categories: herbivore, carnivore, omnivore, piscivore, and insectivore.

Creatures can now have multiple diets. Current diets include: plants, trees, meat, fish, and insects.

Creatures now have 4 preferred foods chosen at random depending on their diet.

Creatures can now eat gastroliths to help digest their preferred foods. Different sized gastroliths can be found on rocky terrain. Without gastroliths, preferred foods cannot be metabolized. Higher amounts of gastroliths present in your digestive system helps process preferred foods more efficiently. Tiny-sized hatchling creatures can have a maximum of 5 gastroliths up to huge-sized adult creatures having a maximum of 240 gastroliths. If you've eaten one or more gastroliths, one is lost every 10 minutes.

A small amount of the accumulated nutrients from each of your preferred foods is lost every 3 minutes, so if your preferred food nutrients are at 100% you'll lose them all in 6 hours if not replenished.

Your overall nutrient level from preferred foods determines the ranking of your diet and is determined every 10 minutes based on your current nutrient levels.

Your diet determines if you receive any bonuses to your trait effects. Most traits benefit from this bonus. Poor diet receives no bonus to trait effectiveness. Fair diet receives a 2x bonus to trait effectiveness. Fair diet receives a 3x bonus to trait effectiveness. Exceptional diet receives a 4x bonus to trait effectiveness. Superior diet receives a 5x bonus to trait effectiveness.

Your overall health is determined by the history of your diet. Your overall health ranking determines your growth rate.

If you eat an odd mushroom you will lose 10% of each of your stored preferred food nutrients until you reach 0%, then when all of your preferred food nutrients are at 0% further consuming an odd mushroom will randomize your preferred food selection. Odd mushrooms can be found in the ocean and in the badlands.

Fixed incorrect water levels for some of the oasis in The Great Sands map.

Fixed incorrect water levels for some of the ponds in The Savage Lands map.

The game now uses mesh colliders that deform with animations for creatures. The player's creature still uses their character controller's capsule collider to handle its own collision, though other creatures have unique collision it can collide with.

Fixed some wild creature glitches.