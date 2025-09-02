Added): Tech Level 22: Unlocks 1 additional Breeding Room.

(Added): Tech Tier 7 – Automated Breeding Room.

(Added): Tech Tier 7 – Advanced Seed Box.

(Added): Tech Tier 7 – Advanced Compost Bin.

(Added): Tech Tier 8 – Automated Workbench.

(Added): Tech Tier 8 – Automated Smelting Furnace.

(Added): New Settings Option: Auto-Save.

(Added): New Settings Option: Projectile Sync in Multiplayer (significantly improves lag issues in co-op mode).

(Fixed): Issue of the last slot in the Workbench could only hold one item.

(Fixed): Issue of the advanced Food Trough sometimes showing negative values when Auto-Transport was enabled.

(Fixed): Issue of incorrect level display for Totems and Relics in the Codex.

(Fixed): Issue of Rainbow Shit creating more summons than the limit when attacking at high frequency.

(Adjusted): Breeding Room no longer selects pets directly from the Base; now uses pets stored in the Warehouse.

(Adjusted): Number of Warehouse tab slots doubled.

(Adjusted): Wild Egg hatching times adjustment:

Common Dino Egg: 10 min → 1 min

Rare Dino Egg: 20 min → 2 min

One-of-a-kind Dino egg: 30 min → 3 min

Legendary Dino Egg: 40 min → 5 min



(Adjusted): Skill Balancing:

Sylvanantler – Butterfly Tracking

Flight Speed: 1.5 → 3

Duration: 8 → 4



Ignis – Hellfire Trace

Flight Speed: 1.5 → 3



Buddybeak – Chain Shot Dance

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 → 16/15/14/13/12



Zephyron – Warp Light Ice Snake

Flight Speed: 4 → 6

Duration: 3 → 2