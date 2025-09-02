 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19820368 Edited 2 September 2025 – 05:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Player
    • Fixed a bug that caused Talisman Attack damage reduction from rapidly switching Talismans to ramp up much faster than intended
  • Adjusted Equipment
    • Rocket Punch: Slightly decreased strengthened damage (projectile only)
    • Yubitsume: Increased damage
    • Kagura-suzu: Increased summon duration of familiars
    • Grimoire Violet: Reworked
      • Increased max projectile count to 30
      • No longer automatically fires upon stopping Talisman Attack; projectiles are now released by quickly tapping the Talisman Attack button
      • Decreased initial projectile speed, added acceleration, and increased homing range
      • Projectiles are now fired in completely random directions instead of within an arc
  • Fixed disabling VSync changing the growth rate of blindness effects
  • Added new submenu to Pause Menu: Equipment Order
    • Allows you to freely swap the order of equipped Talismans and Scrolls
    • [*]Journal: Icons for resisted status conditions now appear faded, similar to immunities

