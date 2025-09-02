Player
Adjusted Equipment
- Fixed a bug that caused Talisman Attack damage reduction from rapidly switching Talismans to ramp up much faster than intended
Fixed disabling VSync changing the growth rate of blindness effects
- Rocket Punch: Slightly decreased strengthened damage (projectile only)
- Yubitsume: Increased damage
- Kagura-suzu: Increased summon duration of familiars
- Grimoire Violet: Reworked
- Increased max projectile count to 30
- No longer automatically fires upon stopping Talisman Attack; projectiles are now released by quickly tapping the Talisman Attack button
- Decreased initial projectile speed, added acceleration, and increased homing range
- Projectiles are now fired in completely random directions instead of within an arc
Added new submenu to Pause Menu: Equipment Order
- Allows you to freely swap the order of equipped Talismans and Scrolls
[*]Journal: Icons for resisted status conditions now appear faded, similar to immunities
