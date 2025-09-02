Patch Notes:- FIX: exploding moveable barrels replay
- FIX: more robust moveable stacking
- FIX: squirrel glider no longer loses altitude suddenly
- FIX: replay HUD stays hidden on random replay
- FIX: enemy rocket flyby sound replay
- FIX: squirrel mutant fur bug showing wrong fur color
- FIX: some quad bike issues
- FIX: more replay FX / SFX replication fixes
- FIX: Wheel & Deal skill applies $ correctly
- REPLAY: HUD replay bar size reduced
- MAP: Summer Squirrels Returns. Large map with2 achievement missions.
I'm still having fun playing and have reset all my achievements to make sure 100% of them are still valid given all the changes over the years.
Live to Squirrel,
Squirrel to Live,
Live to Die!
GLHF!
- Jono
Changed files in this update