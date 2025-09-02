I've reworked the moveable object system for better persistence and replication to replay systems. Some long standing issues with quad bikes and player controlled squirrels also fixed up.



Patch Notes: - FIX: exploding moveable barrels replay

- FIX: more robust moveable stacking

- FIX: squirrel glider no longer loses altitude suddenly

- FIX: replay HUD stays hidden on random replay

- FIX: enemy rocket flyby sound replay

- FIX: squirrel mutant fur bug showing wrong fur color

- FIX: some quad bike issues

- FIX: more replay FX / SFX replication fixes

- FIX: Wheel & Deal skill applies $ correctly

- REPLAY: HUD replay bar size reduced

- MAP: Summer Squirrels Returns. Large map with2 achievement missions.



I'm still having fun playing and have reset all my achievements to make sure 100% of them are still valid given all the changes over the years.



Live to Squirrel,

Squirrel to Live,

Live to Die!



GLHF!

- Jono