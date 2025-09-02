 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19820158
Update notes via Steam Community
I've reworked the moveable object system for better persistence and replication to replay systems. Some long standing issues with quad bikes and player controlled squirrels also fixed up.

Patch Notes:

- FIX: exploding moveable barrels replay
- FIX: more robust moveable stacking
- FIX: squirrel glider no longer loses altitude suddenly
- FIX: replay HUD stays hidden on random replay
- FIX: enemy rocket flyby sound replay
- FIX: squirrel mutant fur bug showing wrong fur color
- FIX: some quad bike issues
- FIX: more replay FX / SFX replication fixes
- FIX: Wheel & Deal skill applies $ correctly
- REPLAY: HUD replay bar size reduced
- MAP: Summer Squirrels Returns. Large map with2 achievement missions.

I'm still having fun playing and have reset all my achievements to make sure 100% of them are still valid given all the changes over the years.

Live to Squirrel,
Squirrel to Live,
Live to Die!

GLHF!
- Jono

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
