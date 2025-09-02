It may have been working with Proton before, but now we finally have native Linux builds!
It's not something that people were clamoring for, but it's been a long term goal to support more than just Windows. I already have Android working and will distribute for free via Google Play soon. Next up is MacOS, but realistically that is months away.
As always, let me know if you encounter any bugs or have any feature request.
Now Available on Linux!
