



⎝(◕u◕)⎠ HAINYAAAA~~ It’s our 2nd Anniversary! ⎝( OωO)⎠



We’ve been busy preparing a lot of things recently, so updates have been a little delayed.

This year we went through the big EA2.0 overhaul, and we’re really grateful to all the new players and returning ones who came back to play!

Your support and feedback mean so much to us—thank you!

We’ll keep working hard to bring you more updates~

✪ Planned Update Roadmap ✪

▶ Cloud Save

Yes~ we managed to compress the world save! Looks like we can finally enable cloud saving… right? ( ¯•ω•¯ )

▶ Private Server Hosting

Soon, you might be able to host your own servers~ Just launch the server via a simple window (though you’ll still need a LAN/VPN tool)!

Play HAINYA 24/7—nonstop fun! ♡(´∀｀)人(´∀｀)♡

▶ Undersea Adventure

A brand-new content expansion! And it’s free!

New equipment, new enemies, new maps!

Continue the story and dive into the undersea adventure to uncover the secrets of the HAINYA world. ✧｡٩(ˊᗜˋ)و✧*｡

Thank you so much to all our players~!



