2 September 2025 Build 19819938 Edited 2 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello~

There were people experiencing a bug with 2560x1440 monitors being unable to select anything higher than 1280x780. The bug appears to be inconsistent, so a couple of adjustments were made. If there are any further problems with this issue, please let us know.

Changed files in this update

