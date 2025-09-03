v4.1.0 is LIVE - introducing Giant Scam's proprietary in-game currency SCAM BUCKS ™ now available for purchase in 100, 500, 1000, and 2500 packs. We've also added 6 never released and never awarded cosmetics and cosmetic colorways as the first set of items available for purchase in the store.

The rest of the Lobby UI has had a refresh as well. Take a look around. Check out the leveling progress and unlockable tracker in the Profile tab along with a new mirror to check out your equipped gear.

We've also added joystick vaulting to the game. On most controllers, pressing the secondary face button (for example Y or B on Quest controllers) while running into the side of a snake beam will trigger an automatic vault to the other side. Note that you have to be above crouching height to trigger this and there is a cooldown before you can trigger it again. A lot of changes in this one. If something is broken, let us know.