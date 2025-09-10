 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 September 2025 Build 19819826 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 1.0 is here! Thanks for everyone who played during Early Access, I picked the most niche game as my first ever game on Steam and it's been a fun journey. I look forward to creating and adding more.

Added:

  • Item effects

  • Endless mode modifier that changes the map after a player wins to keep the games going

Fixed:

  • SFX not playing when getting numbers

  • Clear SFX not triggering

  • Items not spawning

  • Lobby crash when navigating level list backwards

  • Online Lights Out not working properly for Player 2

  • Fuel Up double playing music

  • Shipment missing animations

  • Modifiers carrying over to Story mode

  • Scores not resetting when pressing 'Try Again'

  • Exercise digit select button not working in some instances

  • Laser item petering out too early

  • Laser being fake on the right side of some maps

  • A lot of timing, sprite cleanups and polishing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2406931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link