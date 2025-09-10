Build 1.0 is here! Thanks for everyone who played during Early Access, I picked the most niche game as my first ever game on Steam and it's been a fun journey. I look forward to creating and adding more.
Added:
Item effects
Endless mode modifier that changes the map after a player wins to keep the games going
Fixed:
SFX not playing when getting numbers
Clear SFX not triggering
Items not spawning
Lobby crash when navigating level list backwards
Online Lights Out not working properly for Player 2
Fuel Up double playing music
Shipment missing animations
Modifiers carrying over to Story mode
Scores not resetting when pressing 'Try Again'
Exercise digit select button not working in some instances
Laser item petering out too early
Laser being fake on the right side of some maps
A lot of timing, sprite cleanups and polishing
