Hello, players!

We’ve heard your feedback that the game felt “too difficult,” and we’re releasing this update so more players can enjoy the journey to the ending. While keeping the core fun—the fart-powered action and its satisfying punch—we’re adding a new mode that focuses on making the game easier to clear.

Added “Normal Mode”

・Enemy attacks have been tuned to be a bit more forgiving

・Some bosses’ durability has been re-evaluated to make them easier to defeat

・Additional global tweaks to make revenge runs and retries smoother

・You can switch anytime via Settings → Difficulty. Existing saves are unaffected.

If you prefer a tougher experience, don’t worry—the existing difficulty (now called “Hard Mode”) remains available unchanged.

Other updates

・Fixed several minor issues.

If clearing the game has been tough, now’s the perfect time to jump back in and take your revenge. We truly hope more of you will reach the ending!