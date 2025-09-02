New boss
Four new pulsers
The clock
A wind up device that automatically pulses as it ticks downward. Once both halves of the clock are in contact and it is fully closed it will stop pulsing, and you need to wind it back up. There’s no pulsing while it’s winding, so you need to time it carefully.
The orb
Throw it to emit a long lasting pulse where it hits. It also marks enemies near the collision point, and deals high damage on a direct hit.
The eye
Pressing the pulse input opens the eye for a short time and grants true sight until the eye closes. It has a cooldown until it can be opened again. (i guess technically it doesn’t actually pulse but it still lets you see)
The skull
Emits a constant pulse that grows larger as your health depletes.
Assists
In the settings menu you can enable optional stat buffs for damage resistance, primary fire damage, pulse duration, and max stamina. You can set each stat to either +50%, +100%, or “incremental.” In incremental mode, the stat will be increased by 2% each time you die, up to a max of +100%.
Boss always remains visible
End of run stats screen fades in much more quickly
Fixed a visual bug with the pulser that occurred when dying after casting a spell
Fixed spell UI appearing as not-usable when starting a new run if you died after casting a spell on the previous run
