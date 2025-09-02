 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19819721 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Achievement "Miscalculation" to never trigger.

  • Fixed a bug that cause the skill "Superior Quality" to not activate on items upgraded at the Shrine until you changed your equipment.

  • Fixed a visual bug with the boss health bar at the "Three Guardians" fight, that caused it to don't update correctly.

  • Fixed a typo in the selection screen ("Raccon" to "Raccoon").

Changed files in this update

