Fixed a bug that caused the Achievement "Miscalculation" to never trigger.
Fixed a bug that cause the skill "Superior Quality" to not activate on items upgraded at the Shrine until you changed your equipment.
Fixed a visual bug with the boss health bar at the "Three Guardians" fight, that caused it to don't update correctly.
Fixed a typo in the selection screen ("Raccon" to "Raccoon").
Patch - 09/02/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
