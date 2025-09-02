 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19819663
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We would like to inform you that a hotfix has been released.

We will continue to provide ongoing hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.5.9

■ Important Notice

After the update, some keys for the Construction Hammer have been changed.

  • Snap Mode: Number key 4

  • Replace Mode: Number key 5

  • Mode Switch: Ctrl + Mouse Wheel

  • Height Adjustment: T + Mouse Wheel

We will be more careful when assigning keys in the future.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

■ Hotfix Details

🔧\[Changes & Additions]

We have improved the placement of key guides in the building menu.

Since the key guide UI was not very noticeable and caused some issues, we have adjusted the position of the key prompts displayed in the construction UI.

🛠️ \[BugFix]

We have fixed a fatal error that occurred when guests interacted with beds in multiplayer mode.

This issue was caused by an error during the improvement of internal logic.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this error may have caused.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)

