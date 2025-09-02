 Skip to content
Major 2 September 2025 Build 19819448 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 4 years of development, Hide Seek Survive launches as a completely rebuilt horror experience.

TECHNICAL TRANSFORMATION: - File size: 17GB → less than 2GB (90% reduction) - Performance: 60+ FPS on GTX 1060+ (previously unplayable) - Engine: Rebuilt in UE5 with optimized rendering pipeline.

NEW GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS: - Advanced demon AI with 5 behavioral states - Invisible jumpscare management prevents oversaturation - Room variant system creates psychological uncertainty - Binary engagement eliminates downtime between gameplay phases.

Available now - existing owners receive free update to Version 4.0

