After 4 years of development, Hide Seek Survive launches as a completely rebuilt horror experience.

TECHNICAL TRANSFORMATION: - File size: 17GB → less than 2GB (90% reduction) - Performance: 60+ FPS on GTX 1060+ (previously unplayable) - Engine: Rebuilt in UE5 with optimized rendering pipeline.

NEW GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS: - Advanced demon AI with 5 behavioral states - Invisible jumpscare management prevents oversaturation - Room variant system creates psychological uncertainty - Binary engagement eliminates downtime between gameplay phases.

Available now - existing owners receive free update to Version 4.0