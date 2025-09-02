 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19819437 Edited 2 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added new Mechanical items

  • Added ability to start a poll with /poll in chat if host

  • Added a trail quality setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1859861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link